Coronavirus Outbreak: CRISIL deploys its corporate kitchen to serve 10,000 daily meals for community in Mumbai
CRISIL has opened up its corporate kitchen facility at its Mumbai headquarters to prepare hygienically cooked, nutritious meals on a daily basis to the economically weaker sections of the society. Starting at about 5000 meals a day, the facility has been scaled to provide 10,000 daily meals in a few days.
Under ‘The 10K meals project’, the administration team is utilising the currently idle kitchen facilities at Crisil’s Powai office to be able to offer meals ensuring safety and hygiene protocols. The food is distributed through its Foundation’s network of non-government organisations (NGOs). Apart from the Foundation, the initiative is supported through funds contributed by CRISIL employees.
Ashu Suyash, MD and CEO, CRISIL Ltd, “Utilising idle corporate kitchen capacities to feed people who are currently unable to find livelihoods can be an efficient reutilisation of installed capacities. We are also hopeful that this initiative will dissuade migrant workers to rush back to their villages and home towns and therefore contribute towards enforcing the lockdown."
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
CRISIL will continue to serve the free meals all through till the end of the lockdown period. Since 30 March, CRISIL has been serving meals every day in four pockets – labour camps in Hiranandani, Powai; underprivileged communities Powai; slums in Mankhurd and Dharavi; and slums in Aarey Road, Goregaon. This project will continue to serve 10,000 meals per day. It will also be distributing food grains, cereals and medical aid in the targeted communities as per need.
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 11:12:54 IST
Tags : Cereals, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, CRISIL, Food, Food Grains, Lockdown, Medical Aid, NewsTracker, NGOs, Non-Government Organisations, Shutdown
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Anti-parasitic drug can kill the growth of coronavirus in cells within 48 hours finds new study
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana reports 62 new cases, total rises to 283; Harsh Vardhan declares AIIMS-Jhajjar as dedicated COVID-19 hospital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases