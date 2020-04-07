Coronavirus Outbreak: CRISIL deploys its corporate kitchen to serve 10,000 daily meals for community in Mumbai

CRISIL has opened up its corporate kitchen facility at its Mumbai headquarters to prepare hygienically cooked, nutritious meals on a daily basis to the economically weaker sections of the society. Starting at about 5000 meals a day, the facility has been scaled to provide 10,000 daily meals in a few days.

Under ‘The 10K meals project’, the administration team is utilising the currently idle kitchen facilities at Crisil’s Powai office to be able to offer meals ensuring safety and hygiene protocols. The food is distributed through its Foundation’s network of non-government organisations (NGOs). Apart from the Foundation, the initiative is supported through funds contributed by CRISIL employees.

Ashu Suyash, MD and CEO, CRISIL Ltd, “Utilising idle corporate kitchen capacities to feed people who are currently unable to find livelihoods can be an efficient reutilisation of installed capacities. We are also hopeful that this initiative will dissuade migrant workers to rush back to their villages and home towns and therefore contribute towards enforcing the lockdown."

CRISIL will continue to serve the free meals all through till the end of the lockdown period. Since 30 March, CRISIL has been serving meals every day in four pockets – labour camps in Hiranandani, Powai; underprivileged communities Powai; slums in Mankhurd and Dharavi; and slums in Aarey Road, Goregaon. This project will continue to serve 10,000 meals per day. It will also be distributing food grains, cereals and medical aid in the targeted communities as per need.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 11:12:54 IST

Tags : Cereals, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, CRISIL, Food, Food Grains, Lockdown, Medical Aid, NewsTracker, NGOs, Non-Government Organisations, Shutdown