Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket South Africa lays down four-point COVID-19 pandemic strategy
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has laid down a four-point strategy to ensure the well-being of everyone attached with the organisation in the battle against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.
With South Africa in official lockdown until 16 April, CSA Acting Chief Executive, Jacques Faul outlined the plan via a video conference on Tuesday that also featured Interim Director Graeme Smith.
"Health is the most important thing at this point in time. In our world, sport is the most important thing and it does feed a lot of people, but to be honest, the world has greater challenges at the moment," Faul said.
The CEO stressed that the organisation was doing its best to keep everyone within their structures safe and outlined the four-point strategy.
"We have a four-way strategy in terms of the Coronavirus and the first one is to make sure everybody is safe," Faul said.
"I think we saw that implemented even before the lockdown (when the season was effectively ended by a 60-day termination of cricket)."
Faul said the CSA would be putting out awareness video messages which will feature the country's top cricketers.
"The second one is to use the voices of our stars to send out a coordinated message and we've seen that so far with some of our campaigns."
He added that the organisation will be in constant contact with all its stakeholders and will be assessing the situation in the coming weeks.
"The third one is to stay in contact with all our stakeholders so we can work out how they have been affected by the current situation and how it has affected us.
"We've been in touch with them and both parties have been engaging each other and we still are and will be in the coming weeks," Faul said.
The final strategy, Faul said would be to evaluate the financial impact of the pandemic.
"And the fourth one relates to planning. To see how Covid-19 has impacted on us and how it will impact our finances. The world will never be the same again after this.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 14:08:19 IST
