Coronavirus Outbreak: Country reports 6,767 cases, 147 deaths in 24 hours; Centre issues guidelines for domestic travel by air, train and bus

The country reported 6,767 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 73,560. While 54,440 people have recovered, one patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry bulletin.

Meanwhile, the health ministry issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

In Mumbai, the police issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting persons from disseminating "incorrect" or factually distorted information through messaging platforms and social media sites like WhatsApp, Twitter and TikTok. The order also prohibits the spread of inflammatory statements which are discriminatory against a particular community and any information which could cause panic or confusion among the public.

According to the order, action can also be taken under Section 188 of the IPC against those contravening the directives. The order also says that admins of WhatsApp groups will be personally responsible for reporting such content to the police. The order signed by Dy Commissioner (Operations) Pranaya Ashok comes into effect from 12.15 am on 25 May and continues to operate till 8 June.

Maharashtra, Gujarat report most deaths

Of the 147 deaths reported since Saturday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 23 in Delhi, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, five in Tamil Nadu, four each in West Bengal and Telangana, three in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

Of the total death toll of 3,867, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,577 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 829, Madhya Pradesh at 281, West Bengal at 269 and Delhi at 231.

The number of deaths due to the contagion in Rajasthan is 160, while 155 people died in Uttar Pradesh, 103 in Tamil Nadu and 56 in Andhra Pradesh.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 49 in Telangana, 42 in Karnataka and 39 in Punjab. There are 21 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 in Haryana and 11 in Bihar.

Seven people have succumbed to the disease in Odisha, and four each in Kerala, Jharkhand and Assam so far.

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have recorded three deaths each, while Uttarakhand has recorded two deaths due to the virus. One fatality has been recorded in Meghalaya, the ministry said.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry's website.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 47,190 followed by Tamil Nadu at 15,512, Gujarat at 13,664 and Delhi at 12,910.

There are 6,742 coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, 6,371 in Madhya Pradesh and 6,017 in Uttar Pradesh. The number of infections has gone up to 3,459 in West Bengal, 2,757 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,380 in Bihar.

As many as 2,045 people have been infected with the virus in Punjab, 1,959 in Karnataka, 1,813 in Telangana, 1,569 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,269 in Odisha.

In Haryana, 1,132 people are afflicted with the deadly disease, while Kerala has 795 cases, followed by Jharkhand with 350 and 329 in Assam. As many as 244 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, Chandigarh has reported 225 cases, while 214 people have tested positive for the virus in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 189 people have tested positive in Tripura, while there are 185 cases of the pathogen in Himachal Pradesh, and 55 in Goa. Ladakh has reported 49 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Manipur has registered 29 cases and Puducherry has recorded 26 cases. Meghalaya has 14 cases. Dadar and Nagar Haveli has reported two cases, while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have recorded one case each

As many as "2,338 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding that, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

Statewide distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Centre issues guidelines for domestic travel

The health ministry issues guidelines for air, train and bus travel within India days after the Indian Railways issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from 1 June, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

Also, after a two-month hiatus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced resumption of domestic flights from 25 May.

In its guidelines for domestic travel, the health ministry said suitable announcement about COVID-19, including precautionary measures to be followed, shall be made at airports, railway stations and bus terminals as well as in flights, trains and buses.

The states/UTs shall ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight, train or bus.

During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers or masks and will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene, the ministry said in its guidelines.

At airports, railway stations and bus terminals, required measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken, the guidelines said.

Airports, railway stations and bus terminals should be regularly sanitised or disinfected and the availability of soaps and sanitisers shall be ensured, the health ministry said.

Thermal screening at exit point shall be arranged and asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days, the guidelines said.

"In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075)," they said.

Lockdown was imposed at right time in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently at above 13 days, which is a significant improvement as compared to 3.4 days, which existed in the pre-lockdown phase.

"If the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3.4 days, today the doubling rate is more than 13-days. Lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as a potent social vaccine," said Vardhan.

The Union Minister said that the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country at the opportune moment as compared to other countries where it was imposed either late or partially.

"Lockdown was imposed in India at the right time. Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision. In some countries when the situation went out of control they took the decision of lockdown and in most places, it was partial lockdown," he said.

132 Indians brought back to Bihar from Muscat

A special flight carrying 132 stranded Indians from Muscat landed at Gaya airport in Bihar on Sunday, officials said.

None of the passengers exhibited symptoms of coronavirus during screening and medical examination, they said.

Of the 132 returnees, 116 are from Bihar and 16 from Jharkhand, Gaya airport director Dilip Kumar said.

After completion of formalities like depositing returnees' passports at the immigration counters by the district administration, the residents of Bihar were sent to various hotels in Bodh Gaya for 14 days quarantine, the officials said.

Those from Jharkhand were sent to the state in a vehicle dispatched by the Jharkhand government, they added.

Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, SSP Rajiv Mishra and the airport director welcomed the returnees on their arrival here with kits containing sanitiser and soaps.

