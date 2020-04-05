Coronavirus Outbreak: Country reported 472 fresh cases in past 24 hours, total number now 3,374, says health ministry
New Delhi: With 472 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,374, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.
"A total of 3,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 472 new cases were reported since yesterday.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Total of 79 deaths have been reported so far including 11 deaths reported since yesterday," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told media.
As many as 267 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far, Aggarwal said. "A total of 274 districts across the country have reported coronavirus cases till date," added Agarwal.
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 19:30:35 IST
Tags : Corona Virus, Corona Virus News, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Oubtreak, Coronavirus Update, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra govt announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of police officers if they die on COVID-19 duty
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%