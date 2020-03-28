Coronavirus Outbreak: Connecting 2 patients to ventilator possible, say scientists amid shortage of medical equipment

Coronavirus has not only led to shortages of masks and sanitizers, but also of lifesaving medical equipment like mechanical ventilators.

As the number of infected people rise, getting hold of equipment will become harder. Scientists have suggested that connecting two patients to one ventilator machine is a plausible option.

Scientists at the Technical Medical Centre of the University of Twente have come up with this idea after using a double artificial lung to design the prototype of ‘splitting the ventilator’, reported Tech Explorist.

Following their experiment, they tested it on several types of machines using existing medical equipment.

Two patients can be connected to one machine simultaneously only during the phase of fully assisted ventilation, the report said.

The new system can also work in case of two patients having different lung capacities. It will prepare the inflow of air, while also controlling filtering the outflow.

In this system, two patients will require two input and two output tubes and splitting of the input and output will be done using valves and filters.

However, display machine shows the result for one patient. In an attempt to overcome this problem, the scientists have recommended including sensors in both sets of tubes.

Coronavirus has dealt a massive blow to the world infecting close to 6 lakh people and claiming lives of more than 27,000.

COVID-19 has forced many countries to adopt partial or complete lockdown. India is also under a 21-day lockdown to stop the transmission of coronavirus.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 17:13:17 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Ventilator, Ventilator Shortage