Coronavirus Outbreak: Connecting 2 patients to ventilator possible, say scientists amid shortage of medical equipment
Coronavirus has not only led to shortages of masks and sanitizers, but also of lifesaving medical equipment like mechanical ventilators.
As the number of infected people rise, getting hold of equipment will become harder. Scientists have suggested that connecting two patients to one ventilator machine is a plausible option.
Scientists at the Technical Medical Centre of the University of Twente have come up with this idea after using a double artificial lung to design the prototype of ‘splitting the ventilator’, reported Tech Explorist.
Following their experiment, they tested it on several types of machines using existing medical equipment.
Two patients can be connected to one machine simultaneously only during the phase of fully assisted ventilation, the report said.
The new system can also work in case of two patients having different lung capacities. It will prepare the inflow of air, while also controlling filtering the outflow.
In this system, two patients will require two input and two output tubes and splitting of the input and output will be done using valves and filters.
However, display machine shows the result for one patient. In an attempt to overcome this problem, the scientists have recommended including sensors in both sets of tubes.
Coronavirus has dealt a massive blow to the world infecting close to 6 lakh people and claiming lives of more than 27,000.
COVID-19 has forced many countries to adopt partial or complete lockdown. India is also under a 21-day lockdown to stop the transmission of coronavirus.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 17:13:17 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Ventilator, Ventilator Shortage
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India