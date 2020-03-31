Coronavirus Outbreak: Confirmed cases rise to 1,251, 32 fatalities recorded; no community transmission yet, claims health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,251 on Monday while the number of fatalities reached 32, said the Union health ministry.

The government said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period, which entered its sixth day on Monday, while the Indian Army dismissed as "fake" social media posts about a possible emergency declaration next month.

At 227, this is the largest one-day increase in the number of cases for India.The highest number of cases was reported from Kerala (202) while Maharashtra has 198 cases, said the health ministry.

However, according to the latest figures given by the Maharashtra government, the case count rose to 220, with 17 persons testing positive. Out of these 17, eight are from Mumbai, five from Pune, two from Nagpur, while one each from Nashik and Kolhapur, PTI quotes a state health official as saying. The state also reported the death of two more persons due to the deadly infection, taking the total number of deaths in Maharashtra to 10. Of these, an 80-year-old man died in a private hospital of Mumbai on March 28, but his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the official said. The city of Pune reported its first death after a COVID-19 patient who was on ventilator support died of multiple organ failure. The patient also suffered from diabetes and high BP, said the official.

Kerala reported 32 new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of patients under treatment to 213 in the state with the worst affected Kasaragod district accounting for 17 fresh cases.The state also scripted history on Monday when an elderly couple was cured of the deadly virus.Thomas (93) and Mariyamma (88), from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district, admitted in Kottayam medical college were cured even as they battled with various age related complications.

With 25 new cases, the count of positive cases rose to 79 in Delhi.Karnataka reported five new cases taking the tally to 88 while Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new cases taking the total to 49.24 people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh taking the total to 96. "Of the 24 new corona patients, 14 are from Meerut, seven from Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), and one each from Agra, Lucknow and Bulandshahar," Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, said in a statement. "In Meerut, 13 cases have been reported, all of which are relatives and acquaintances of one infected person," said another state health official.

In Punjab, a 42-year-old coronavirus-positive woman died at a Patiala hospital taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, an official said. It is the second coronavirus-related death within 24 hours in the state where 41 people are confirmed so far to have been infected by the virus.The Ludhiana resident was admitted at the hospital on Sunday night, Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra told PTI over the phone. “She was complaining of breathlessness and had acute respiratory distress syndrome,” he said, adding that she died around 1.30 pm on Monday, before the report of her samples confirming her as coronavirus positive arrived.

The state of Telangana also reported 1 death and 13 new cases taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 61. Details of the deceased person were not immediately known.

India in local transmission stage, says Union health ministry

Even as states reported a spike in numbers, the Union health ministry took a cautious approach and maintained that the country was in the local transmission stage. "It took 12 days for cases to rise from 100 to 1,000 in our country, whereas seven other developed nations having lesser population than us have seen multiple increase," Health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said while insisting that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India.

The ministry, however, in its Standard Operating Procedure issued on Sunday for transporting a COVID-19 case, had mentioned the current phase of the pandemic as "local transmission and limited community transmission".

"This SOP is applicable to current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities. These procedures are meant to guide and be used for training ambulance drivers and technicians in transporting COVID19 patients," it read.

However, Agarwal attributed the slow pace of rise in cases in India to people's participation in strictly following the social-distancing guidelines and the collective preemptive actions taken by the Centre in tandem with state governments.

Speaking at the same press conference, Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said 38,442 tests have been conducted till now, out of which 3,501 were done on Sunday. He said 47 private laboratories have been given approval for conducting COVID-19 tests and in the last three days, 1,334 tests have been done in private labs, he said.

"It is still below 30 per cent of or testing capacity," he said.

On reports about death of doctors due to heart attack apparently after consumption of Hydroxychloroquine recommended by ICMR for healthcare workers taking care of COVID-19 patients, Gangakhedkar said they do not have details of the cases but added that two doses leading to death seemed difficult unless the doctor had underlying health issues. "It is difficult for me to say anything as I do not know the profile of the patient," he said.

Over several people being allegedly quarantined in a particular area in Delhi's Nizamuddin after they showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, Agarwal said they initiate action as per the protocol.

Be it in Nizamuddin or any part of the country healthcare teams go and take action as part of the containment strategy, he said, adding the government was focusing on hotpsots from where large number of cases are being reported and working in tandem with states to implement rigorous contact-tracing, community surveillance and other containment strategies to break the chain of transmission.

Responding to a question over a video on social media showing a group of migrant workers allegedly being sprayed with a chlorine solution by the Bareilly municipal corporation personnel, Agarwal said the district magistrate has clarified it was some "overzealous" employees who did something which was not required.

"This is an overzealous action done by field officers either out of fear or out of ignorance. There are no guidelines in terms of spraying disinfectants on people," he said.

The video which had gone viral on social media had evinced strong criticism from many, including Opposition leaders.

Government seeks to ramp up manufacture of ventilator, protective gear

The health ministry also said the government has asked automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to make ventilators and added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will start manufacturing 20,000 N-95 masks daily from next week.

According to the health ministry, over 14,000 existing ventilators are earmarked for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals of the country, while there are 11.95 lakh N-95 masks in stock. and additional masks have been distributed over the past three days.

The ministry also said 3.34 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) coveralls are available with hospitals in the country and another 3 lakh, which have been donated, will be received from abroad by 4 April.

Besides, the ministry has asked the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers while private Agva Healthcare in Noida has been given an order to manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month.

In the meantime, orders have been placed with international companies such as Hamilton, Mindray and Draeger to supply ventilators, it said. The Ministry of External Affairs is also approaching suppliers in China for sourcing 10,000 ventilators from them, it said in a statement.

Two domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 N-95 masks per day. This is expected to go up to 1 lakh daily within the next week as they are ramping up their production capacities, the health ministry said.

SC seeks status report on migrant exodus

Seeking to contain mass spread of the deadly virus, several states effectively sealed their borders to stop movement of migrant workers rendered jobless due to a nationwide lockdown. Haryana police said they have completely sealed all inter-state borders to prevent the movement of migrant workers, while the Uttarakhand government withdrew its earlier decision of allowing inter-district movement of people within the state.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal warned district magistrates and deputy commissioners that strict action could taken against them for any laxity during lockdown. The lieutenant governor also told them to send anyone found roaming without an e-pass or a valid reason to district shelters set up by the administration.

Sources told PTI that Baijal wrote to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, expressing displeasure over the handling of the migrant workers crisis, after thousands of people gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT violating the lockdown. Intense patrolling was initiated in borders areas of Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile a 35-year-old migrant worker placed in home quarantine after he returned to his native Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh from

Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said. "Local health officials had asked him to be in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. He was checked by doctors till 29 March and showed no symptoms like cold, cough etc. On Monday, however, he hanged himself,"a police official said.

The Supreme Court also observed that fear and panic becoming was becoming "a bigger problem than the coronavirus", but stopped short of passing any order and sought a report from the government by Tuesday. Hearing two separate PILs which sought relief, including food, water, medicines and proper medical facilities, for thousands of migrant workers who are rendered homeless and jobless due to the lockdown, a bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao said said before passing any direction, it would like to wait for the status report from the centre.

The government also clarified that there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown amid fears that shutdown of businesses across the country to counter the spread of the virus may trigger severe economic and social distress.

The worldwide tally of deaths crossed 35,900, with more than 26,000 people dying in Europe. Globally, more than 7,40,000 people have been detected positive so far, out of which nearly 1,42,300 have recovered, as per various reports. In UK, Prince Charles appeared recovering and moved out of self-isolation, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered quarantine after an aide tested positive for the deadly virus.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 00:01:40 IST

