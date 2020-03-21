Coronavirus outbreak: Clapping won't help daily wage earners, massive economic package will, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the coronavirus has affected small, medium businessmen and daily wage labourers the most and the government, instead of clapping, needs to release an economic package for them.

The #Coronavirus is a sledgehammer blow to our brittle economy. Small & medium businesses & daily wage earners are the worst hit. Clapping won’t help them. Only a massive economic package that includes direct cash transfers, tax breaks & a moratorium on loan repayments, will. pic.twitter.com/xMBW3BGk10 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2020

In his tweet, he also said, "Clapping for these people will not help them. Instead, they need a huge economic package such as cash help, tax breaks and debt repayment."

"The government needs to take immediate steps," he said in another tweet.

His comments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Thursday said, "For the last 2 months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On 22 March, at 5'o clock, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 minutes to salute and encourage them."

"I also request the local administration of the entire country. On 22 March, at 5 o'clock inform people about this with the sound of a siren," he said.

The prime minister had urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 21:38:47 IST

