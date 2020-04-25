Coronavirus Outbreak: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bans public gatherings in Uttar Pradesh till 30 June

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers that no public gathering should be allowed in the state till 30 June amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Chief minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," Office of CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

The chief minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,621 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh including 247 cured/discharged and 25 deaths.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 15:27:40 IST

Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, NewsTracker, Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath