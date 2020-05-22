Coronavirus Outbreak: Chief Medical Officer, 14-day isolation camp among ICC’s recommendations for resumption of cricket
Dubai: The ICC on Friday recommended appointing Chief Medical Officers and 14-day pre-match isolation training camps in its radical guidelines for resumption of international cricket after the novel coronavirus hiatus.
The International Cricket Council issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at resumption of cricket around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.
"Consider appointing a Chief Medical Officer and/or Biosafety Official who will be responsible for implementing government regulations and the biosafety plan to resume training and competition," the ICC said in one of the pointers.
Another point was, "Consider the need for a pre-match isolation training camp with health, temperature checks and CV-19 testing - eg at least 14 days prior to travel to ensure the team is CV-19 free."
The sport's governing body also recommended developing an appropriate testing plan during training and competition.
All cricket activities are shut since the pandemic struck the world. Even the upcoming T20 World Cup is under threat due to the deadly disease.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 20:50:31 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, ICC, International Cricket Council, SportsTracker
Trending
-
Life after COVID-19: What the road to recovery from the coronavirus looks like
-
New study claims that COVID-19 could cause thyroid disease in patients
-
10 ways you can help children with intellectual disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
COVID-19: Potential neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 found in a SARS patient
-
What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Harvard studies show DNA vaccines provide partial immunity and antibodies prevent reinfection
Most Popular
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state