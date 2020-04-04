Coronavirus Outbreak: Cheltenham Festival organisers defend decision to go ahead with meet despite COVID-19 pandemic
Cheltenham: Cheltenham Festival organisers have defended their decision to go ahead with the meeting last month after fears were raised that the mass gathering of people for the annual horse racing event helped spread coronavirus more widely around Britain.
More than 250,000 racegoers attended the four-day event in south-west England, despite the pandemic having forced the cancellation of other major sporting events at the same time.
A number of people have reported on social media that they attended the festival and went on to develop coronavirus symptoms.
However, a spokesperson for Cheltenham Racecourse said: “The Festival concluded three weeks ago and went ahead under the government’s ongoing guidance throughout, like other popular sports events at Murrayfield (rugby union), 10 Premier League (soccer) matches and the UEFA Champions League at Anfield (Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid game) that same week. We promoted the latest public health advice and introduced a range of additional hygiene measures at the event, including hundreds of hand sanitiser dispensers and extra washbasins.”
At the time of the festival, the UK government had not put any social distancing measures in place.
On Friday, a government spokesman said: “It is our absolute priority to protect people’s health and our advice on coronavirus is the result of direct, continuous consultation with medical experts. Cheltenham Festival was operating within clear Public Health England guidance at the time.”
Click here for Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Update
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 18:26:53 IST
Tags : Cheltenham Festival, Cheltenham Racecourse, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Horse Racing, SportsTracker
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: G20 leaders to support strengthening WHO's mandate, pledge $5 trillion for global economy
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads