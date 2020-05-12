Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as additional resources to fight virus’ impact; Kerala gets Rs 1,276 crore
New Delhi: The government on Monday released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the Finance Commission.
"This would provide them with additional resources during the coronavirus crisis," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The grant had been released for 14 states including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim and six North Eastern states, excluding Arunachal Pradesh.
The ministry gave a break up of the amount to be given as to cover deficit on post-devolution revenue account in 2020-21 as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission on a monthly proportionate basis to 14 state governments in May.
The government on May 11, 2020 released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis. pic.twitter.com/9W9kUorB62
— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) May 11, 2020
The Centre released advance payments of over Rs 1,276 crore to Kerala, over Rs 952 crore to Himachal Pradesh and over Rs 638 crore to Punjab. Assam received Rs 631 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 491 crore, Uttarakhand Rs 423 crore, and West Bengal got Rs 417 crore.
Other disbursed amounts include Rs 23,533.33 lakh for Manipur, Rs 4,091.66 lakh for Meghalaya, Rs 11,850 lakh for Mizoram, Rs 32,621.66 lakh for Nagaland, Rs 33,541.66 lakh for Tamil Nadu, Rs 26,966.66 lakh for Tripura and Rs 3,733.33 lakh for Sikkim."
Updated Date: May 12, 2020 09:38:24 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Economic Slowdown, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, NewsTracker
