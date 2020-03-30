Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre asks citizens to be vigilant against fake UPI IDs on PM-CARES fund; Delhi Police initiates legal action

Several online payment apps now show the option of donation for Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund, which is meant to provide money for essential services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, some unscrupulous people are trying to make money by creating fake Unified Payments Interface (UPI) IDs of PM-CARES. The government is spreading awareness on fake UPI IDs being circulated on the various social media platforms.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) too has cautioned people about it. The bank retweeted a post by PIB Fact Check on fake UPI IDs doing the rounds.

"Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund. #PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi," read the tweet.

Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund.#PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi#PMCARES #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eHw83asBQ9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 29, 2020

Delhi Police also took to Twitter to alert people of such fake ids. The police wrote, “Please note, the correct UPI ID of PM CARES Fund is pmcares@sbi Thanks to alert citizen @bishwesh0604 for getting a fake UPI ID pmcare@sbi blocked. Legal action has been initiated."

A user had also alerted SBI about fake accounts and urged the bank to take action. In its reply, SBI thanked him for notifying them and said that they have alerted their UPI team.

Thank you notifying us about this Fraud UPI ID. We have immediately alerted our UPI team and they are on the job to block the same. We sincerely appreciate your alertness. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced the creation of a relief fund (PM-CARES) where citizens can contribute in the fight against novel coronavirus.

