Coronavirus Outbreak: Canara Bank waives charges on withdrawal from other ATMs
Mumbai: In order to provide relief to its customers affected by lockdown in various parts of the country due to COVID-19, state-run Canara Bank on Wednesday announced a full waiver of service charges for any number of withdrawal from other bank's ATMs up till 30 June, 2020.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few relief measures for three months for bank customers.
“There will be a full waiver of service charges for any number of withdrawal from other bank's ATMs,” Canara Bank said in a statement.
The lender will not charge any penalty from its customers for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts.
It has also waived off service charges for all digital transactions under TReDS.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 11:25:38 IST
