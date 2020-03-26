Coronavirus Outbreak: Canara Bank waives charges on withdrawal from other ATMs

Mumbai: In order to provide relief to its customers affected by lockdown in various parts of the country due to COVID-19, state-run Canara Bank on Wednesday announced a full waiver of service charges for any number of withdrawal from other bank's ATMs up till 30 June, 2020.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few relief measures for three months for bank customers.

“There will be a full waiver of service charges for any number of withdrawal from other bank's ATMs,” Canara Bank said in a statement.

The lender will not charge any penalty from its customers for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts.

It has also waived off service charges for all digital transactions under TReDS.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 11:25:38 IST

