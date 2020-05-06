Coronavirus Outbreak: Calicut University teams up with UNESCO to launch guidelines for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities
UNESCO has joined hands with the University of Calicut in Kerala to launch a set a guidelines for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities. The guidelines come in the form of a booklet titled ‘Life in the Times of COVID-19: A Guide for Parents of Children with Disabilities’.
📢Are you a 👪parent/caregiver of a child with #disability?
✅If yes, then this post is for you!
▶️Follow @unesconewdelhi for your daily dose of boost and guide as we share 1⃣1⃣ easy steps to help you take care of your child!👪
ℹ️ https://t.co/IlZv3852Fq#Mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/O3bhxeErxt
— UNESCO New Delhi (@unesconewdelhi) May 5, 2020
The guide explains and illustrates the different aspects that a parent and caregiver must realise while dealing with these youngsters. It also addresses the need to maintain mental health of guardians and their various duties and responsibilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Eric Falt, the director of UNESCO New Delhi, said that the guide is action-oriented and would help serve all families with special needs in dealing with the extreme crisis of COVID-19.
Prof K. Manikandan, UNESCO Chair on Community Based Disability Management and Rehabilitation Studies, added that the radical changes and stress brought about by result in different sorts of difficulties among children with disabilities.
An article in ABC News recently pointed out that homeschooling for parents of students with disabilities require urgent attention. The report quoted the CEO of Victorian peak body for autism Amaze in Australia saying that students with disabilities and their families are scrambling for solutions to homeschooling.
UNICEF too issued guidelines for children and adults with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic stating that they may be at risk of exclusion from education if distance learning programmes are not accessible.
They said that quarantine, health facilities and transport facilities established as part of the COVID-19 response may fail to cater to the requirements of children and adults with disabilities.
Children with disabilities may have underlying health conditions that increase their risk of complications due to COVID-19 as well, states UNESCO
Updated Date: May 06, 2020 14:59:06 IST
Tags : Calicut University, Children With Disabilities, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, UNESCO, Unicef
Trending
-
COVID-19 Vaccine: Italy's candidate showed potential in human cells, Pfizer's candidate starts human trials today
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 5: New US death toll projection, Israel develops antibody vaccine, cases in Russia rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 5: Highest increase in cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, death toll reaches 1,583
-
Seven things you must add to your diet if pandemic anxiety is getting to you
-
World Asthma Day 2020: Eight simple tips to deal with exercise-induced asthma
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 4: No new cases in New Zealand, 5% rise in deaths in Canada, 27,000 new cases in the US
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Haryana to impose 12-hour curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday; state has reported 442 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Lockdown Extended in Hyderabad: Full list of activities permitted in Hyderabad from Monday, 4 May 2020
-
Israel isolates key coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough' in quest for treatment for infection, claims defence minister
-
Lockdown Extended in Kolkata: Full list of activities permitted in Kolkata from Monday, 4 May 2020