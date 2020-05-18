Coronavirus Outbreak: CAB says they are awaiting instructions from BCCI before taking a call on opening Eden Gardens
Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday said they are awaiting for more clarity from the BCCI on opening the Eden Gardens for training after the central government gave a go ahead for resumption of sporting activities across the country in its fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday said stadiums will be allowed to stage games without spectators which may come as a huge relief with the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With regard to training of players, it has been stated by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) that it would study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with state cricket associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level.
"Therefore, CAB would wait for such guidelines before taking a further decision in the matter," the CAB said after a meeting of its office bearers via video conference.
The Eden Gardens, where the CAB office is situated, is shut since the first phase of the nationwide lockdown that began on 25 March to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
"As the Association would like to ensure safety of our players as well as our staffs, there would be a medical committee meeting via video conference on Thursday to discuss and frame the protocols, parameters including guidelines to be adopted to maintain safety and hygiene in the office," it said.
"Thereafter, once the systems are in place as per suggestions provided by the top doctors in the panel, decision for reopening of association office would be considered."
The CAB further decided to clear up the dues of its scorers, umpires and observers.
The CAB would also release due payments to the clubs, which in turn, would assist them to make payments to various stakeholders, like their groundsmen as well as players and coaches associated with the units.
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 22:10:56 IST
