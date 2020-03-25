Coronavirus Outbreak: CAB, its president pledge combined contribution of Rs 30 lakh for combating COVID-19

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday decided to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh while its president Avishek Dalmiya pledged Rs 5 lakh to the state administration to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have decided to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh and personally I will be donating Rs 5 lakh. We're in talks with the state government on how to donate the money," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.

"We are perhaps going through the darkest phase of human civilisation when worldwide lives have been lost to novel coronavirus. Cricket stands for Unity. It also stands for humanity. Therefore, we have decided to donate the amount to the Emergency Relief Fund to be used in combating this disease," Avishek said.

"As a responsible institution, it is our duty to stand by the administration and help them eradicate this disease," he added.

Avishek also "appealed" to his followers on his Facebook page to come forward and contribute in whatever possible way.

"It's an appeal to those whom God has blessed with plenty to come up with voluntary donations to the Government's Relief Fund. Personally, I would want to meet some of the needs for the vulnerable by contributing to the Government's Emergency Relief Fund. Hope you would do the same too."

"It is my appeal to contribute in whatever possible way, so that the state government can use that amount to take relief measures and stop the spread of the virus. Please come forward and support the cause."

The 1.3-billion populated India has gone into a total lockdown from Wednesday midnight in an attempt to contain the spread of the pandemic. India has confirmed more than 600 positive cases and 10 deaths. The global death toll is nearing 19,000.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 17:50:02 IST

Tags : Avishek Dalmiya, CAB, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket Association Of Bengal