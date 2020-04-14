Coronavirus Outbreak: Businesses can claim GST refund for cancellation of services, goods contract
New Delhi: With aviation and hospitality sectors seeing mass cancellation of bookings following Covid-19 outbreak, the CBIC has allowed businesses to claim refund of GST in cases where invoice was generated but was subsequently cancelled.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued a set of clarifications in view of certain challenges being faced by taxpayers in adhering to the compliance requirements post Covid-19.
Clarifying on the issue of advance received by a supplier and invoice generated for a service contract which got cancelled, the CBIC said "in cases where there is no output liability against which a credit note can be adjusted, registered persons may proceed to file a claim under “Excess payment of tax, if any” through Form GST RFD-01".
Similarly, where goods have been supplied for which tax invoice have been generated, but were subsequently returned by the recipient, the CBIC said in cases where there is no output liability against which a credit note can be adjusted, supplier of goods can file a refund claim through Form GST RFD-01.
The CBIC clarification comes at a time when sectors like aviation and hospitality are grappling with mass cancellation of bookings in view of the lockdown due to the pandemic.
Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner at AMRG & Associates, said "this clarification would help worst-hit sectors of the business fraternity to claim a tax refund from the government, which would also have a ripple effect in the entire supply chain".
Further, the CBIC has also clarified that exporters can now file letters of undertaking (LUT) till June 30 for full fiscal 2020-21, as against the earlier requirement of filing it by March-end.
Under Goods and Services Tax (GST), exporters are allowed to ship consignments overseas by just furnishing LUT, without paying integrated tax (iGST).
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 19:31:12 IST
Tags : 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown, CBIC, Central Board Of Indirect Taxes And Customs, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Extended Lockdown, Goods And Services Tax, GST, GST Refunds, Lockdown, Lockdown Extension, NewsTracker, Shutdown
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 14: Nearly 2 million cases, Russia braces for impact, China approves 2 more vaccines for clinical trials
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 13: Italy and Spain record a drop in death rate while UK's death toll crosses 10,000
-
Initial study of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, shows that two-thirds of severe COVID-19 patients got better
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 11: 1,035 new cases, lockdown extension till 30 April imminent
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi needs at least 2 lakh PPEs 'immediately', says Kejriwal govt; 183 new COVID-19 cases reported today