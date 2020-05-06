Coronavirus Outbreak: Bundesliga gets go ahead to resume as Germany eases lockdown, 16 May likely start date
Berlin: The Bundesliga can resume playing this month, ending a two-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced a loosening of a range of containment measures after meeting with the country’s 16 state governors. The pressure to relax the rules had been growing as the rate of daily infections in the country has dropped.
Football in the top two divisions will resume without spectators and with a range of other conditions designed to prevent another outbreak, including the continuous monitoring and testing of players. Teams will also have to spend time in quarantine before games can restart.
The decision to allow play to resume came despite three positive tests for the virus at Cologne last weekend. Authorities said there were 10 positive cases from all 36 clubs in the top two divisions.
Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou also broadcast a live stream showing social distancing measures being flouted at the club on Monday.
The earliest the leagues can resume is 16 May. German football authorities are to hold a general meeting with the clubs via video link on Thursday to discuss how to proceed.
The Bundesliga was suspended with nine rounds remaining on 13 March. The clubs have committed to finishing the season by the end of June.
Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here
Updated Date: May 06, 2020 20:30:53 IST
Tags : Angela Merkel, Bundesliga, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, Germany, KickingAround
