Coronavirus Outbreak: BTS suspends world tour over pandemic, details of new schedule to be declared soon
South Korea’s K-pop boyband BTS will suspend their world tour over worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus and restrictions aimed at stopping it, their management said on Tuesday.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The seven-member band had already postponed the North American leg of the tour, that was scheduled to start on 25 April, and cancelled a Seoul concert because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.
“Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.”
The suspension of the tour, which was due to include concerts in Europe and Japan, comes as the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 3 million people globally, with countries imposing travel restrictions and lockdowns.
Big Hit Entertainment said it would give details of a new tour schedule as soon as they were clear.
Check out posts of BTS
View this post on Instagram
#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Concept Photo version 2
A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on
View this post on Instagram
#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Concept Photo version 1 A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on
(With inputs from Reuters)
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 09:15:40 IST
Tags : BTS, BTS Tour, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Tune In, TuneIn
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 28: US crosses 1 million cases, faulty masks distributed in Japan and UK reaches peak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 28: NITI Aayog Delhi sealed, higher than average death rate in Maharashtra & Gujarat
-
How to deal with the grief of losing a loved one during a lockdown
-
3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19: Here is how the novel coronavirus has taken over six continents
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 27: CMs want lockdown extended, recovery rate improving, MP now has over 100 deaths
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 19 more staffers at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital test positive, hospital shut for new patients for three days
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 190 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi today, total rises to 3,108; no deaths reported in past 24 hours
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400