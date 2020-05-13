Coronavirus Outbreak: Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes up from coma over a month after leg amputation
After spending weeks in coma and getting his leg amputated due to coronavirus complication, Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally conscious.
According to E! Online, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots, who has been sharing health updates about her star husband, took to Instagram to share the good news.
"Guys we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!" she told her followers. "Finally confirmed after two days of, 'Is he doing this?' You get so excited, the nurses are like, 'We think this is happening.' The doctor confirmed today that, Yep, I think Nick is awake.' And I was like, 'Oh my God," E! Online quoted Amanda as saying.
Elaborating on the actor's health, Kloots said that he is now able to follow commands and is barely able to open his eyes because of the coronavirus related weakness in the body.
After struggling with treatments and a leg amputation for almost a month, this comes as a major development in the health condition of the actor.
The Mob Town star entered intensive care on 31 March after contracting the coronavirus.
Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical.
The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in Waitress on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s A Bronx Tale.
On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as well as Lilyhammer and he had a role in the film Going in Style.
(With inputs from agencies)
Updated Date: May 13, 2020 11:27:36 IST
Tags : Amanda Kloots, Broadway, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coma, Coronavirus Outbreak, Leg Amputation, Nick Cordero
