Coronavirus Outbreak: British actress Hilary Heath passes away aged 74 after succumbing to COVID-19 complications

British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie Witchfinder General, has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74.

The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as An Awfully Big Adventure in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman's Nil by Mouth in 1997.

Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in the Michael Reeves horror movie Witchfinder General in 1968.

Back in the day, Hilary reportedly launched the Duncan Health Associates in collaboration with her then-husband Duncan Heath. The company was sold to ICM in 1984. Duncan now stands as the co-chairman of Independent Talent Group. The couple had been divorced.

Heath is survived by her son Daniel Heath, who is also a film composer (well known for his work in Big Eyes), and her daughter Laura.

Hilary Heath, the British actress and producer who starred opposite Vincent Price in 'Witchfinder General,' 'The Oblong Box' and 'Cry of the Banshee,' has died of complications from COVID-19 at age 74 https://t.co/HAtZ9BGNjO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020

This one really hurts... https://t.co/Le7a4UrQb7 — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) April 11, 2020

REST IN PEACE ,HILLARY DWYER

Hilary Heath was born on May 6, 1945 in Liverpool, England as Hilary Dwyer. She is an actress and producer, known for Witchfinder General (1968) Wuthering Heights (1970), The File of the Golden Goose (1969) and The Oblong Box (1969). pic.twitter.com/seHvr7D0Me — Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) April 8, 2020

RIP Hilary Heath. When I was little, the trilogy of THE CONQUEROR WORM (the American title), CRY OF THE BANSHEE and THE OBLONG BOX seemed magical to me; I have all three original one-sheets on my walls. Say hi to Vinnie and give him our love. https://t.co/89NGbeWeI7 — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) April 11, 2020

