Coronavirus Outbreak: Bosnian junior swimming champion Iman Avdic training in home-made pool during COVID-19 break
Doboj: Competitive swimmers around the world had their training plans scuppered when coronavirus lockdowns forced the closure of most pools. Not so in the case of Bosnian junior swimming champion Iman Avdic, whose father has come up with a home-made solution.
The 13-year-old Avdic is training in a 3x2-metre pool which sits in a greenhouse in her grandfather’s garden. Clad in a wetsuit, she swims while tied to a bungee rope to hold her in place.
At first, Avdic, who lives in Sarajevo but is staying with her grandparents in the northern town of Doboj, had maintained her form by hiking and running, but had to find an alternative when authorities barred minors from leaving their homes as part of their measures to contain the new coronavirus.
“It is all kind of odd for me but everything can be done like before but in a slightly different way. It’s easy for me to adapt but I miss a real pool,” Avdic said.
Her father and coach, Evelin Avdic, said that initially, the metal-framed, plastic pool had stood in the open air. Finding that the water was too cold, he came up with the idea of placing the pool inside a greenhouse.
Avdic holds national records in 50-1,500 m freestyle, 100m, 200m, 400m mixed style, 200 m dolphin and 200 m backstroke and breaststroke.
There have been more than 1,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 54 deaths in Bosnia. Like elsewhere, stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the disease have hit businesses and jobs.
Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 17:55:09 IST
