Coronavirus Outbreak: BMC directs MCA to hand over Wankhede Stadium for potential creation of quarantine facility
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday directed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over some facilities of Wankhede Stadium in the southern part of the metropolis to the civic body to create facilities in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter, A Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said the "hotel/lodge/clubs/college/exhibition centres/dormitories/marriage hall/gymkhana/banquet hall" must be handed over "with immediate effect".
"The said premises will be used for emergency staff of 'A' Ward and quarantine the person whoever is in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient and are not symptomatic," the letter, a copy of which is with PTI, stated.
The civic body said the acquisition was of a temporary nature and payments for use of facilities would be done at a later date. It warned the MCA that refusal to cooperate could invite police action for disobedience to official order.
An MCA apex council member said there was no hesitation on part of the cricket body to help authorities tackling the virus outbreak. A senior MCA official said they had received the letter on Friday morning.
The complex comprises the BCCI office, MCA Lounge, Garware Club House apart from the main stadium.
The MCA Lounge is a banquet hall, while the Garware Club House has over 50 rooms and a few halls inside it.
Earlier, the BMC acquired Worli-based National Sport Club of India's indoor stadium and some other gymkhana premises to set up quarantine and isolation facilities.
Mumbai is the country's worst-affected city with 17,512 COVID-19 cases, with 933 additions on Friday.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 15, 2020 22:37:25 IST
Tags : BMC, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Chanda Jadhav, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Garware Club House, MCA, Mumbai Cricket Association, National Sport Club, SportsTracker, Wankhede Stadium
Trending
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 15: Global death toll crosses 300,000, Italy to allow movement, Japan eases restrictions
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 15: Cases cross 80,000, call for a tobacco ban, PM-CARES Fund for vaccine development
-
Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 14: Russia sees decline in cases, UK approves Roche antibody test, Wuhan’s 10-day target
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 14: Cases cross 78,000, Goa no longer a Green Zone, India to test 4 drugs for WHO trials
-
Scientists suggest twin antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19: Here's what that means
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Piyush Goyal accuses Bengal govt of not giving permission for enough special trains to bring stranded people home