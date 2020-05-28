Coronavirus Outbreak: Blackburn Rovers captain, two Fulham players test positive for COVID-19

Blackburn Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett and two Fulham players have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the latest batch of tests conducted by the English Football League (EFL).

The EFL said in a statement on Thursday that three people from two clubs had returned positive results out of 1,030 tests conducted.

Rovers said Bennett tested negative on 22 May but took a second test on Monday that provided a positive result, and added that the 31-year-old was asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects.

Their Championship (second-tier) rivals Fulham said two of their players had tested positive and were self-isolating.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 19:18:53 IST

Tags : Blackburn Rovers, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, EFL, English Football League, Football, Fulham, KickingAround