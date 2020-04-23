You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bill Gates lauds Narendra Modi government for taking 'proactive measures' in tackling pandemic

Press Trust of India Apr 23, 2020 09:07 AM IST

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his government's "proactive measures" such as lockdown and expansion of focused testing in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here

According to officials, Gates, in a letter to Modi, said he was glad that the Indian government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the 'Aarogya Setu' digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.

"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India," Gates was quoted as saying in the letter.

He hailed the Modi government's steps in fighting COVID-19 such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promoting Research and Development and digital innovation.

"Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," officials quoted the Gates Foundation co-chair as saying.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 09:07:08 IST

Tags : Aarogya Setu, Bill Gates, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, COVID-19 Infection, Gates Foundation, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Max Hospital doctor who oversaw blood plasma treatment in COVID-19 patient in Delhi explains how the therapy works

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres