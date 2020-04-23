Coronavirus Outbreak: Bill Gates lauds Narendra Modi government for taking 'proactive measures' in tackling pandemic
Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his government's "proactive measures" such as lockdown and expansion of focused testing in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
According to officials, Gates, in a letter to Modi, said he was glad that the Indian government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the 'Aarogya Setu' digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.
"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India," Gates was quoted as saying in the letter.
He hailed the Modi government's steps in fighting COVID-19 such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promoting Research and Development and digital innovation.
"Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," officials quoted the Gates Foundation co-chair as saying.
