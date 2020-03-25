'Bigger purpose in staying at home': NASA astronaut, who spent 665 days in space, gives tips on surviving lockdown
The best method to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus is to maintain social distancing and stay at home, though staying at home for 21 days might become taxing for the mind and the body.
To help cope with the isolation period, an astronaut who spent 665 days on the International Space Station had a few tips.
Speaking to the CBS This Morning, retired National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Peggy Whitson said that people should realise the “bigger purpose” behind staying at home. "The tiring and seemingly restless affair can be dealt with if one finds the “reason and rationale for continuing to put up with the situation," she added.
Whitson said that NASA gives training to astronauts on how to deal with the same people all day.“We call them expeditionary crew skills,” she said. The skills include team working and group living. She wanted people to think of their act of self-isolation as a life-saving act and added that realising what the “team purpose” was the most important thing.
On communicating with the people one is staying with, Whitson said, “we always have these ideas that we think we’re communicating” but we need to make sure that “our intent that’s hidden in our head” is actually being materialised.
The astronaut added that she never felt bored during her time in the outer space as she had the option of looking out of the window as there was always an “amazing view”.
For passing the quarantine time better, Whitson advised people to pursue recreational activities such as painting, reading or poetry and do the stuff that they do not get to do in other days.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 16:19:12 IST
Tags : Astronaut, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Deaths, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Home Quarantine, Nasa, NewsTracker, Self-Isolation, Social Distancing, Space, World Health Organization
