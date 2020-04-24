Coronavirus Outbreak: Beyoncé's Bey Good charity partners with Jack Dorsey to donate $6 mn for relief funds
Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of colour that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The superstar announced on Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York, and New Orleans.
The impact of this pandemic is far reaching, and it’s going to take each and everyone of us to help make a difference. If one of the organizations we are supporting speaks to your heart, you can join us and contribute by clicking the link in my bio.
“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement on the singer’s website said. “Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health, and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities.”
Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities. Money is also going to organizations like No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen, and more.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
