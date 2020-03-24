Coronavirus Outbreak: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shocked by empty roads in Kolkata, asks public to stay safe
Kolkata: BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the empty roads in his home city Kolkata, owing to a nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, are the kind of scenes he never thought he would witness in his lifetime.
"Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better ...love and affection to all...," Ganguly posted on his Twitter page alongside images of deserted roads.
Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better ...love and affection to all .. pic.twitter.com/hrcW8CYxqn
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020
/The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 16,000 deaths globally. India, the number of positive cases has come sloe to 500 and nine people have died.
The pandemic has forced postponement or cancellation of almost every sports event in the country.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 15:59:29 IST
