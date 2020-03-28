Coronavirus Outbreak: BCCI announces donation of Rs 51 crores to PM-CARES fund to aid in battle against COVID-19
India's richest sporting body, the BCCI, on Saturday pledged a donation of Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
The country is under 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus that has claimed nearly 25,000 lives globally. In India, 19 people have lost their lives while close to 1000 have been infected.
NEWS : BCCI to contribute INR 51 crores to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund
"Mr Sourav Ganguly and Mr Jay Shah, along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced to donate INR 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens," said a statement issued by the body.
"The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-1) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times," it added.
Earlier on Saturday, cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 52 lakhs, with Rs 31 lakhs going to the PM CARES fund and Rs 21 lakh going to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
With inputs from PTI.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 22:03:43 IST
