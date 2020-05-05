Coronavirus Outbreak: Barcelona players to return to training ground for first time since March, set to undergo COVID-19 tests
Barcelona: Barcelona’s players will return to their training ground on Wednesday for the first time since early March to undergo testing for the coronavirus as LaLiga clubs begin the path back to activity ahead of a planned return to action in June.
“The first team will return to the training ground on Wednesday to do the necessary tests before starting individual training in the next few days,” the Spanish champions said in a statement on Tuesday.
“After completing its inspection of the club’s facilities this morning, La Liga has given the green light to carry out these tests in order to guarantee the safety of the players.”
Barca’s last match was a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on 7 March, which took them two points clear of Real Madrid with 11 rounds of matches remaining in the league campaign.
La Liga’s organising body announced on Monday that all clubs would begin testing their players this week as part of the first phase of a four-step protocol to return to playing matches, without spectators, in June.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 05, 2020 21:41:02 IST
Tags : Barcelona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases In Spain, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, FC Barcelona, Football, KickingAround, LaLiga, LaLiga 2019-20, Sports
