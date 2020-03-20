Coronavirus outbreak: Bank of Baroda to not charge customers for digital transactions for three months
State-owned lending major Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday has announced zero charges on digital transactions for three months amid Covid-19 outbreak.
"To this effect, Bank of Baroda has rolled out ‘Stay Safe...Bank Safe...’ initiative to encourage more customers to bank digitally and equipping them to avail the bank’s services from a remote location, without visiting the bank branch," the bank said in a press release.
Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, executive director, Bank of Baroda said, "‘At Bank of Baroda, it has always been our aim to innovate and offer cutting-edge products for customers across segments. In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Bank of Baroda would like to assure its customers of enhanced banking experience, as they avail the bank's services from remote locations. 'Khushiyon Ka Remote Control,' is a major step taken by the Bank in its endeavours to drive consumers towards a digital ecosystem, in times like these.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020
