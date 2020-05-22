Coronavirus Outbreak: BAFTA TV awards nominations will be announced on 4 June, confirms academy
After getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the TV nomination dates for BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Awards) were announced on Thursday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the nominations for both the TV craft awards and the TV awards will take place on 4 June.
The new dates and formats of the ceremonies will also be revealed soon.
Here is the announcement
We are excited to announce that the nominations for the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards will be on Thursday 4 June. #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV https://t.co/XcZnctHHg9
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 21, 2020
"During this difficult time, we want to applaud the fantastic efforts of the many talented individuals, both behind and in front of the camera, many of whom have continued to inform and entertain the nation in recent weeks. We look forward to announcing more details about the ceremonies soon," BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry said in a statement.
The TV craft awards was earlier scheduled for 26 April and TV awards was scheduled for 17 May but were postponed earlier in March.
"BAFTA continues to monitor current guidance on TV productions and live events," THR further quoted the organisation.
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 08:56:20 IST
Tags : Amanda Berry, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak: BAFTA, NowStreaming
