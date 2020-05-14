Coronavirus Outbreak: Austrian football league investigating LASK Linz for breaking social-distancing rules during training
The Austrian football league says it is investigating first-place club LASK Linz for breaking rules on training during the coronavirus pandemic.
Clubs in Austria are only supposed to hold training for small groups of players under social distancing regulations before full training begins Friday.
But the league says it was sent multiple videos showing “a regular team training session” which supposedly took place “recently.” LASK has been charged with a violation of fair-play principles. The team could be fined or have points deducted.
Salzburg commercial director Stephan Reiter says the second-place club is “shocked and stunned” at LASK’s conduct.
Football is scheduled to resume in the country with the Austrian Cup final on 29 May before the league starts up again next month.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 14, 2020 21:50:44 IST
Tags : Austrian Cup, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, LASK Linz, Salzburg, Stephan Reiter
Trending
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 14: Russia sees decline in cases, UK approves Roche antibody test, Wuhan’s 10-day target
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 14: Cases cross 78,000, Goa no longer a Green Zone, India to test 4 drugs for WHO trials
-
Scientists suggest twin antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19: Here's what that means
-
How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 13: Wuhan to test 11 million people, EU to relax borders, situation in Brazil worsens
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: How did the previous pandemics end? When will we know that it is over?