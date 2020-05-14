Coronavirus Outbreak: Austrian football league investigating LASK Linz for breaking social-distancing rules during training

The Austrian football league says it is investigating first-place club LASK Linz for breaking rules on training during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs in Austria are only supposed to hold training for small groups of players under social distancing regulations before full training begins Friday.

But the league says it was sent multiple videos showing “a regular team training session” which supposedly took place “recently.” LASK has been charged with a violation of fair-play principles. The team could be fined or have points deducted.

Salzburg commercial director Stephan Reiter says the second-place club is “shocked and stunned” at LASK’s conduct.

Football is scheduled to resume in the country with the Austrian Cup final on 29 May before the league starts up again next month.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 21:50:44 IST

