Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne does throwdowns with taped tennis ball to keep in touch with batting
Melbourne: Australian run-machine Marnus Labuschagne has a good friend giving him throwdowns with a taped tennis ball as his pet dog doubles up as a keeper, ensuring the owner of the house loses none of his batting skills during the lockdown period.
Labuschagne was this week named alongside compatriots Pat Cummins and Ellyse Perry among Wisden Almanack's Players of the Year.
With sport coming to a standstill owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns enforced in many countries as one of the means to fight the disease, Labuschagne has devised an innovative way to continue his practice at home.
"I have for the last couple of days, just because I've missed it," Labuschagne told Melbourne's SEN Radio on Thursday when asked about his return to batting after Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off last month.
"I'm lucky enough that I've actually got one of my best mates living with me at the moment."
View this post on Instagram
@marnus3... Forever playing cricket! 🏏🐶 #Isolation #COVID19 #BringTheHeat
A post shared by Brisbane Heat (@heatbbl) on
"He's in isolation with me.
"So me and him are getting a few throw-downs, and doing a bit of training."
In a video, Labuschagne is getting throwdowns from his friend at his backyard, even as his dog seemed to be waiting in anticipation behind the stumps.
For his practice, he is using a makeshift synthetic strip that runs through the garage of his Brisbane home.
The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed over 88000 while infecting more than 14 lakh people across the world.
The extraordinary situation has meant Labuschagne won't get to face the world's best fast bowlers for an indefinite period.
He found help in a "mate" who is currently also isolating at the home where Labuschagne lives with his wife, Rebekah.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 18:16:38 IST
Tags : Australia, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Ellyse Perry, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, SportsTracker
Trending
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000