Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia captain Aaron Finch feels compromise is necessary for cricket to return to normal
Melbourne: Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch feels compromises will have to be made for the cricketing world to get back on its feet in the post-COVID-19 world, indicating that bilateral series could gain more precedence.
The health crisis has thrown international cricketing calendar haywire, making rescheduling of various bilateral series a major challenge. "It will get to a point, not just for IPL but for all cricket, there'll be a compromise from a lot of different stakeholders — organisations, countries, players, the ICC — to get cricket back and countries thriving again," Finch was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
The ICC Board Meeting on Friday could set the tone for coming months, feels Finch.
"I think the ICC are meeting next week to start discussing the FTP (Future Tours Program) again. The next couple of weeks we'll have more idea what that looks like, what compromises will be made for different tournaments and countries.
"Everyone working together to get the best result for everyone. Some situations where it's not ideal for Australia we have to compromise and give. It will be one big effort, I think," he said referring to the ICC meetings later this week.
A dark cloud is hanging over the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia. If that doesn't take place, the IPL could be held in that window.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 24, 2020 23:27:56 IST
Tags : Aaron Finch, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, FTP, Future Tours Program, ICC, ICC Board, SportsTracker
Trending
-
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study shows increased mortality in COVID-19 patients just as ICMR widens its use in India
-
COVID-19 vaccine update: Chinese vaccine Phase 1 trial results show some promise but also a few temporary side-effects
-
Life after COVID-19: What the road to recovery from the coronavirus looks like
-
New study claims that COVID-19 could cause thyroid disease in patients
-
10 ways you can help children with intellectual disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
COVID-19: Potential neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 found in a SARS patient
Most Popular
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently