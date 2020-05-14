Coronavirus Outbreak: Atlanta United players Anton Walkes, Fernando Meza open to resuming MLS in Florida

Atlanta United players Anton Walkes and Fernando Meza say they’re open to the idea of resuming Major League Soccer with all teams playing in the Orlando, Florida, area.

But Walkes said there are a number of issues that must be addressed before such a plan could be approved.

“The safety of everyone is first and foremost,” he said on a video conference call with Atlanta media.

Details of the plan are still under consideration, but the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would likely be sheltered in a resort with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World. The league suspended play on 12 March after teams had played just two games.

Meza said “the logistics of it will be challenging."

Walkes said he’s also concerned about the mental aspect of players being asked to essentially quarantine in one location — especially if it means being without families and friends for potentially several months.

Teams could head to Florida as early as 1 June for training camps. After such a long layoff, Walkes indicated it would likely take at least a month to get in proper playing shape to start up again.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 21:41:01 IST

