Coronavirus Outbreak: Players in Belarus 'concerned' after being told to play on during pandemic, says football union FIFPro

Global football union FIFPro says football players in Belarus are worried about the league continuing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann says “it’s not comprehendible” that the Belarus league is still playing after kicking off this month. It’s the only top-tier European league in action.

Baer-Hoffmann says “there are players who are reaching out concerned.”

Fans entering the stadiums in Belarus over the weekend were given antiseptic hand gel but few wore masks for protection.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been defiant about not limiting people’s movement, saying "it's better to die standing than to live on your knees."

Baer-Hoffmann says FIFPro does not have a member union in Belarus but “we will be lobbying” to introduce precautions.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 22:03:38 IST

