Coronavirus outbreak: Arvind Kejriwal says initial results of plasma therapy encouraging, will conduct more clinical trials
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients is encouraging and gives hope of saving people's lives from the dreaded disease.
Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the government will conduct more clinical trials of plasma therapy in the next two-three days.
Thereafter, the government will seek Centre's nod to use the therapy on all serious COVID-19 patients across the city, he added.
The chief minister appealed to all people who have recovered from the disease to come forward and donate plasma for serious COVID-19 patients to save their lives.
Under the plasma therapy technique , transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severely-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients.
Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 16:46:12 IST
