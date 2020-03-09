Coronavirus outbreak: Arvind Kejriwal promises strict action against chemists who stock up sanitisers

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus scare, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that strict action would be taken by his government against chemists who stock up sanitisers, indicating steps against black marketeers.

"Strict action would be taken against those chemists who will stock up sanitisers. We are working in coordination with the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19," Kejriwal told reporters.

"Delhi Metro coaches and Delhi Transport Corporation buses are also being sanitised. Those who are healthy are not required to wear face masks," he added.

Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak

The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Union Health Ministry said the disease has so far not caused any deaths in the country.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 18:13:57 IST

Tags : Corona, Corona In India, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi Coronavirus, Holi 2020, India Coronavirus, Italy, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Seattle, South Korea, Symptoms Of Coronavirus, US