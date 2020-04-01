Coronavirus Outbreak: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore to kin of healthcare workers who die while treating COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The families of those who lost their lives while serving COVID-19 patients, in any capacity, will be provided Rs 1 crore as financial assistance, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"If anyone loses life while serving COVID-19 patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore, as a mark of respect to their service. Whether they are from the private or government sector doesn't matter," said Kejriwal.

If anyone loses their life while serving any #COVID19 patient, be it sanitation workers, doctors or nurses or any other staff, temporary or permanent, from private or government sector, their family will be given Rs 1 crore as our mark of respect for their service. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 1, 2020

"I know your services are invaluable, what you have been doing for humanity. We are doing (this) as a token of respect. I want to express gratitude on behalf of the people of the country, as you are risking your own lives and treating the coronavirus patients," he added.

The chief minister was interacting with the doctors of five government hospitals and medical staff via video conference. "Since doctors and nurses cannot possibly go home every day, we have made arrangements for them to stay at five-star hotels. We will also make sure that there is no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1,637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths.

