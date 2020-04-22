Coronavirus Outbreak: Arjun Rampal, family donate PPE kits to BMC healthcare workers, urge others to contribute
New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal along with his family have extended a helping hand in providing PPE kits to the hospitals, doctors and nurses to help them in the fight against coronavirus.
He also urged people to donate 1 uniform for these corona warriors to keep them safe and healthy.
The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which he announced that the Rampal family has extended their support to MEDIQ LIFESCIENCES for providing PPE kits (made in India) in collaboration with Dr Oarsman Doshi to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) hospital doctors and nurses.
The Aankhein actor also urged others to contribute towards helping the frontline warriors.
I request all of you to help here. The real hero’s out there, (the doctors and nurses), the PPE. their health is in jeopardy daily, looking after ours, As unfortunately they are not equipped with the armour they need, making them sick by the corona virus. If each one of you can donate just 1 uniform for these brave hearts, it will keep your soldiers safe and healthy. Please please be generous, they need this and we will get it to them. It’s Rs. 1200 for the best suits for them, Below are the details Acc name MediQ Lifesciences Acc no 50200047998462 Ifsc code HDFC0000047 Account type Current ac Orlem, malad west branch#fightagainstcorona @doc.dd @darshan2609 #stayhome #staysafe
India's count of positive coronavirus cases reached 18,985 after 1,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
Out of the total cases, 15,122 are active cases, 3,259 have been cured and discharged and one has migrated. With 44 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 603.
