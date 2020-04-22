Coronavirus Outbreak: Arjun Rampal, family donate PPE kits to BMC healthcare workers, urge others to contribute

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal along with his family have extended a helping hand in providing PPE kits to the hospitals, doctors and nurses to help them in the fight against coronavirus.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

He also urged people to donate 1 uniform for these corona warriors to keep them safe and healthy.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which he announced that the Rampal family has extended their support to MEDIQ LIFESCIENCES for providing PPE kits (made in India) in collaboration with Dr Oarsman Doshi to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) hospital doctors and nurses.

The Aankhein actor also urged others to contribute towards helping the frontline warriors.

Check out the post here



India's count of positive coronavirus cases reached 18,985 after 1,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the total cases, 15,122 are active cases, 3,259 have been cured and discharged and one has migrated. With 44 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 603.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 09:52:44 IST

Tags : Arjun Rampal, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Updates, PPE, PPE Kits