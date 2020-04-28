Coronavirus Outbreak: Arjun Kapoor hosts charity sale of his closet items for animals affected by nationwide lockdown
Actor Arjun Kapoor has come forward to host a charity sale of his personal closet for the care of stray animals during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus cases.
"I have been doing my best to support as many organisations I can in this crucial hour of need. Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help," said Arjun.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Talking of the government-imposed lockdown to contain coronavirus, the 34-year-old also addressed that "there's been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food - like our street stalls and restaurants - have closed,"
For the online charity sale, the Panipat actor is sifting through his closet, picking out some of his most cherished pieces, and photographing each piece himself.
Later, his followers can choose from sunglasses and caps to shoes and tees, and proceeds will fund food and water for hungry and thirsty stray animals that are affected by the lockdown.
"In my small way, I am supporting the efforts for World For All, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I'm putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser," he said.
"The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. So, I hope people will join me in supporting this important cause," the actor added.
The pieces from Kapoor's wardrobe are available at the online fundraiser- SaltScout.com, the proceedings will support
World For All, which has been feeding hundreds of strays since the lockdown began.
"Animals on the street are struggling more than ever as the scraps they would survive on thanks to restaurants and kind strangers have dwindled. There are countless stray animals dying of hunger all over the world as we fight to survive this global crisis," read a statement from World for All.
Doing his bit, earlier, Kapoor has also donated to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory, and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
He has also gone on a virtual date for GiveIndia to raise enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month.
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 11:28:55 IST
Tags : Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Covid 19 India
Trending
-
3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19: Here is how the novel coronavirus has taken over six continents
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 27: CMs want lockdown extended, recovery rate improving, MP now has over 100 deaths
-
World Immunization Week 2020: How vaccines work to protect your health
-
All your questions about sex and COVID-19 - answered
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 19 more staffers at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital test positive, hospital shut for new patients for three days
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 190 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi today, total rises to 3,108; no deaths reported in past 24 hours
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions