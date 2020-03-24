Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to donate N95 masks to healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients
Tech giant Apple will be donating N95 masks to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the masks will be donated to healthcare providers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the US and Europe.
“Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you,” Cook wrote on Twitter.
Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020
The initiative by Apple comes after US Vice President Mike Pence held a press conference on 21 March, where he stated that personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies across the United States were dwindling and that hospitals are facing a shortage of masks, gowns, etc.
Apple has taken a slew of initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19. The iPhone maker recently announced its decision to close Apple stores until further notice. The Cupertino-based company has also committed $15 mn to help with the worldwide recovery.
The coronavirus pandemic has already affected over three lakh people globally, killing more than 16,000. In India, the number of cases is close to 500 and the government has put in place a lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 14:06:42 IST
Tags : Apple Coronavirus, Apple n95 Mask, COVID-19, n95, n95 Mask, Tim Cook, Tim Covid n95 Mask
Trending
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown