Coronavirus Outbreak: Anurag Kashyap, Varun Grover to auction film awards trophies to raise money for COVID-19 testing kits
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, writer Varun Grover and comedian Kunal Kamra are auctioning their trophies to raise funds for COVID-19 test kits.
The campaign aims to raise Rs 13,44,000 in the next 30 days for ten kits which will help one thousand people get tested.
Kashyap took to Twitter and said whoever bids the highest, gets the winning Filmfare trophy for his acclaimed gangster-drama Gangs of Wasseypur.
Here is Kashyap's post
Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013 . “Gangs of Wasseypur”... https://t.co/BtXrUQAJ7C
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 20, 2020
Grover shared a picture of his trophy for penning the lyrics of 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' for the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
Here is Grover's post
Adding the TOIFA trophy I won for 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' (DLKH, 2015) for charity auction to raise funds for Covid test kits.
Putting it up on ebay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India's future. https://t.co/t0Q6YJMCkg https://t.co/2xqDEakmKA pic.twitter.com/hu6Yig2G7p
— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 20, 2020
Kamra said he's giving away his YouTube Buttona creator award which aims to recognise most popular channels to the highest donor.
Here is Kamra's tweet
While each ruppee counts I appreciate the hell out of Comrade @anuragkashyap72 who is giving away his 2013 gangs of Wasseypur critics award to the highest donor of this charity with my YouTube button
Link - https://t.co/xm5mNd2qDZ
I urge other artists to help in their own way! https://t.co/izrv9CaxQT
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 20, 2020
According to the crowdfunding platform Milaap, the money raised through the campaign will be transferred directly from Milaap Foundation to Mylab Discovery Solutions, which will help Burda Media India secure the COVID-19 testing kits that will be donated to hospitals and labs.
"The cost of each testing kit is Rs 1.2Lacs + GST and each testing kit has the capacity to test 100 samples. We aim to donate ten testing kits, which will help ,1000 people get tested for COVID-19, free of cost," a description on the platform read.
Updated Date: May 20, 2020 18:04:31 IST
