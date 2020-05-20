You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Anurag Kashyap, Varun Grover to auction film awards trophies to raise money for COVID-19 testing kits

Press Trust of India May 20, 2020 18:04 PM IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, writer Varun Grover and comedian Kunal Kamra are auctioning their trophies to raise funds for COVID-19 test kits.

The campaign aims to raise Rs 13,44,000 in the next 30 days for ten kits which will help one thousand people get tested.

(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Kashyap took to Twitter and said whoever bids the highest, gets the winning Filmfare trophy for his acclaimed gangster-drama Gangs of Wasseypur.

Here is Kashyap's post

Grover shared a picture of his trophy for penning the lyrics of 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' for the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Here is Grover's post

Kamra said he's giving away his YouTube Buttona creator award which aims to recognise most popular channels to the highest donor.

Here is Kamra's tweet

According to the crowdfunding platform Milaap, the money raised through the campaign will be transferred directly from Milaap Foundation to Mylab Discovery Solutions, which will help Burda Media India secure the COVID-19 testing kits that will be donated to hospitals and labs.

"The cost of each testing kit is Rs 1.2Lacs + GST and each testing kit has the capacity to test 100 samples. We aim to donate ten testing kits, which will help ,1000 people get tested for COVID-19, free of cost," a description on the platform read.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 18:04:31 IST

Tags : Anurag Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Covid 19 India, COVID-19 Test Kits, Dum Lga Ke Haisha, Filmfare, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kunal Kamra, Milaap Foundation, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Varun Grover, YouTube


Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres