Coronavirus Outbreak: Anil Kapoor pays tribute to frontline workers by joining Punjab Police's campaign #MainBhiHarjeet

Joining Punjab Police's 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign named after the police personnel whose hand was chopped off on duty, actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday paid tribute to the frontline warriors who are fighting against COVID-19.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The superstar took to Twitter to express solidarity and laud the frontline workers.

"Here's a salute to our front-line warriors! You have our full support and we stand in solidarity with you in this war!" Kapoor tweeted and adding hashtags #MainBhiHarjeetSingh and #MainBhiPunjabPolice to his tweet.

Check out the tweet here

Here’s a salute to our front line warriors! You have our full support and we stand in solidarity with you in this war!#MainBhiHarjeetSingh #MainBhiPunjabPolice — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020

"Main Bhi Harjeet Singh" - Personnel of Punjab Police on Monday sported name badges of their colleague, whose hand was chopped off while he was trying to impose COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state.

The initiative was part of a day-long campaign launched on Monday by Dinkar Gupta, DGP Punjab to display solidarity towards Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, who was part of police team that came under attack allegedly by a group of Nihangs who were asked to show their curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala on 12 April.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 11:04:39 IST

Tags : Anil Kapoor, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Frontline Workers, Harjeet Singh