Coronavirus Outbreak: Anil Kapoor pays tribute to frontline workers by joining Punjab Police's campaign #MainBhiHarjeet
Joining Punjab Police's 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign named after the police personnel whose hand was chopped off on duty, actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday paid tribute to the frontline warriors who are fighting against COVID-19.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The superstar took to Twitter to express solidarity and laud the frontline workers.
"Here's a salute to our front-line warriors! You have our full support and we stand in solidarity with you in this war!" Kapoor tweeted and adding hashtags #MainBhiHarjeetSingh and #MainBhiPunjabPolice to his tweet.
Check out the tweet here
Here’s a salute to our front line warriors! You have our full support and we stand in solidarity with you in this war!#MainBhiHarjeetSingh #MainBhiPunjabPolice
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020
"Main Bhi Harjeet Singh" - Personnel of Punjab Police on Monday sported name badges of their colleague, whose hand was chopped off while he was trying to impose COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state.
The initiative was part of a day-long campaign launched on Monday by Dinkar Gupta, DGP Punjab to display solidarity towards Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, who was part of police team that came under attack allegedly by a group of Nihangs who were asked to show their curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala on 12 April.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 11:04:39 IST
Tags : Anil Kapoor, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Frontline Workers, Harjeet Singh
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 28: US crosses 1 million cases, faulty masks distributed in Japan and UK reaches peak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 28: NITI Aayog Delhi sealed, higher than average death rate in Maharashtra & Gujarat
-
How to deal with the grief of losing a loved one during a lockdown
-
3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19: Here is how the novel coronavirus has taken over six continents
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 27: CMs want lockdown extended, recovery rate improving, MP now has over 100 deaths
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 19 more staffers at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital test positive, hospital shut for new patients for three days
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 190 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi today, total rises to 3,108; no deaths reported in past 24 hours
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400