Coronavirus Outbreak: Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger make donations towards relief efforts

Hollywood star-humanitarian Angelina Jolie and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner have donated $ 1 million each to aid relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Jolie is contributing No Kid Hungry organisation to keep underprivileged children from going hungry during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jenner made the donation to LA area hospitals to buy necessary equipment.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus.

"Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible," the Maleficent star said in a statement to E! News.

The news of Jenner, who is the founder-owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, making the donation was announced by the billionaire's doctor Thais Aliabadi on Instagram.

"One of my patients, a beautiful living angel just donated USD 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients," the OB-GYN specialist said.

Jenner responded to the post, saying "I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You’re an angel on earth."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is helping out fans with their bills amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to People magazine, on Wednesday, the 30-year-old, donated to several fans who publicly expressed their financial struggles during the global health crisis.

Taylor found the fans via Twitter and Tumblr after they shared their struggles. Along with thousands of dollars in donations, the singer also sent well wishes and words of encouragement.

Samantha Jacobson was one of the fans, who received a $3,000 donation after writing on her Tumblr that she has "no job, no income, no way to pay my bills" after her workplace was shut down over coronavirus concerns.

"I was in shock. I was just speechless. I couldn't believe someone I had looked up to and love and respected for so long has reached out with such generosity," Jacobson said.

However, Samantha wasn't the only fan another Twitter user named India, who tweeted that her "new job was canceled for at least six months because of the virus," also mentioned that she received $3,000 from the popstar.

The fan even shared screenshots of her exchange with Taylor on the social media, in which the star said she's like to donate to "help ease the strain.

Previously, singer Rihanna, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and singer Shawn Mendes also contributed the charities of their choice in the wake of the pandemic.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 09:48:50 IST

Tags : Angelina Jolie, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Updates, Hollywood, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, TuneIn