Andhra Pradesh on high alert as 33 linked to Chennai's Koyambedu market COVID-19 cluster test positive; confirmed cases rise to 2,051

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to be on high alert over the spike in COVID-19 cases in connection with the Koyambedu market returnees.

The chief minister also directed the officials to speed up the testing process while the recovery rate is much higher than the national average.

As many as 33 new cases were reported across Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 2,051. The new cases from Chittoor, Nellore and East Godavari are individuals who have had a connection with the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

"The large-scale outbreak of cases in the Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market in Chennai has led to a sudden spike in the number of cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh. However, the recovery rate has been 51.49 per cent against the national average of 31.86 per cent, read an official statement.

The chief minister directed the officials to go with an aggressive approach in the procurement of paddy, to make sure all the farmers are satisfied over the returns.

The Koyambedu wholesale market — Asia's one of the largest wholesale vegetable markets — was closed after the government declared it as a hotspot as hundreds of coronavirus cases were linked to the market. The decision has left the traders high and dry.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 23:09:07 IST

