Coronavirus Outbreak: American actor, singer Aaron Tveit self-quarantines after testing positive
American actor-singer Aaron Tveit on Monday has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 36-year-old star revealed the same on his Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note explaining about the detection.
(Follow our LIVE coverage on coronavirus here)
"Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I've found out that I've tested positive for Covid-19. I've been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I'm feeling much better," he said.
Check out the post
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!
A post shared by A A R O N T V E I T (@aarontveit) on
The Out of Blue star found himself "extremely lucky" as his symptoms were very mild in comparison to many who are experiencing much more serious symptoms "because this is a very dangerous virus".
He also mentioned that "loss of taste and smell" are the signs he noticed.
"I want everyone to realise that this can affect anyone. And even if you are not feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon," the Les Miserables star said.
Other celebrities that are currently battling with coronavirus are television host Andy Cohen, former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, actor Daniel Dae Kim, music producer Andrew Watt, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, Oblivion actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 16:36:58 IST
Tags : Aaron Tveit, Andrew Watt, Andy Cohen, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Colton Underwood, Coronavirus, Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Rita Wilson, Self Quarantine, Tom Hanks
Trending
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown