Coronavirus Outbreak: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to help WHO in providing COVID-19 test kits
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are working out on ways to restrict the spread of novel Coronavirus using a number of tools.
Bezos shared a screengrab of his videoconference with Ghebreyesus on Instagram. The billionaire spoke how Amazon Web Service is providing assistance to WHO and its Epidemic Intelligence from Open Source initiative in tracking trends in epidemiology through artificial intelligence from around the world.
Bezos also discussed the urgent need for collective action to produce and distribute a large number of COVID-19 test kits.
He said a large amount of fast, effective, easy-to-access test kits would help flatten the curve and protect people across the world.
The WHO director general was assured by Bezos that Amazon would continue to help in every way in the coming weeks and months.
Good call with @WHO Director-General @DrTedros today on the global response to #COVID19 and the ways @Amazon and @AmazonWebServices are helping their efforts. Our current work with WHO includes: increasing capacity and security for the WHO website; providing ML & AI for WHO’s Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources initiative; assisting with the translation and transcription of WHO’s knowledge catalogue; providing logistics support. We also discussed the urgent need for collective action to produce and distribute plentiful COVID-19 test kits. A surplus of fast, effective, easy-to-access test kits would flatten the curve and protect people around the world. I told Dr. Tedros we will continue to help WHO in every way we can in the coming weeks and months.
Ghebreyesus said that Amazon can help in data analytics, the supply chain of protective equipment for health workers, increase the availability of coronavirus tests, bolster WHO’s website, and consider supporting the response fund.
Thank you, @JeffBezos, for a good call today on how @amazon can help @WHO & #COVID19 response, esp in data analytics, supply chain of protective equipment for #healthworkers, scale up availability of #coronavirus tests, bolster our website & consider supporting the Response Fund.
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 26, 2020
The deadly virus, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan, has claimed over 24,000 lives and infected more than 5 lakh people worldwide.
Countries across the world are opting for various measures, including lockdowns, to stop the deadly virus from spreading further.
