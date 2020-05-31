Coronavirus Outbreak: All India Football Federation set to reopen office with 50 percent workforce
New Delhi: With 50 percent work force and other guidelines in place, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to reopen its office after a break of more than two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AIFF on Sunday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by the employees.
As per the guidelines, no more than 50 percent staff would be allowed within the office premises at any given time.
The employees' temperature will checked at the main gate before they make their way into the office.
Should any department require full attendance under exceptional circumstances, the head of the administration must be informed at least 24 hours in advance.
The staff will be required to download the Arogya app.
An employee will be allowed to work from home if he or she is not up to the mark health wise. The guidelines will come into effect from Monday.
Updated Date: May 31, 2020 21:55:16 IST
